International Women’s Day in Mérida will be celebrated with art exhibitions

International Women’s Day will be full of art in Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yuc.- Talks about feminism and exhibitions of art and music made by women will be part of the activities carried out by the City Council to commemorate International Women’s Day in Mérida this Tuesday, March 8.

Exhibition at the “José Martí” Cultural Center

Starting tonight, the José Martí Cultural Center hosts the exhibition “How Sorority is Lived”, with 17 photographs that resulted from the State Photo Contest that bears the same name.

In the works, which will remain on display until March 28, it is possible to capture the exercise of sonority among women in the public sphere as a transforming axis of the processes of social change.

Feminism conferences

This Tuesday, March 8, and from the Mérida es Cultura fan page, there will be three free broadcasts on feminism and the contributions of women in different fields.

The digital programming begins at 4 in the afternoon with a cultural management talk on “Introduction to feminisms”, a proposal by Jimenaruto in which basic ideas and concepts that feminisms have placed in the social imaginary and of which many Sometimes he does not know its true meaning or its origin.

Two hours later, the project “Women making Yucatecan women visible” commemorates the work of recognizing and valuing the contribution of women to the history of Mérida and Yucatán, from the voices of other women through experiences and reasons that led them to carry out those contributions.

Music

At 8:00 p.m., Sound in 2 Colors reveals the history of female performers and composers, especially of African-American descent, who have been separated from musical creation for a long time, even in popular styles such as jazz, and vindicate their contributions.

Exhibition in the City Museum

On the other hand, the Museum of the City of Mérida currently offers a female perspective on the visual arts in the exhibition “Women without adjectives”, a collective exhibition that shows the work of six young artists, with their own languages ​​through which they raise the voice with your art.

Alma Citlalli ventures with the exhibition “Printed Identity”, Jimena Duval with “I have never seen a dog live seven lives”, Mariana Ortega in “Moloch Mutante y más”, Mariana Pacho with “Porismas, variable foundations, and modulations”, Nailea Camona with “Wíinkil” and Sofía Kalife with “El Cuerpo del Espacio. Multidimensional painting”.

This exhibition will be exhibited for two more months and can be visited from Tuesday to Friday, from 9 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 am to two in the afternoon.

