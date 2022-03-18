Intense temperatures of more than 40 degrees are expected in Campeche

Given the increase in fires in various municipalities of the state, authorities warned the population that the danger could increase due to dry vegetation and high temperatures during this season.
(Campeche, Mexico).- According to information from the Forest Fire Management Department of the National Forestry Commission, constant monitoring of hot spots in the state is maintained, since spontaneous ignitions can occur when a flammable material, such as haystacks , manure or compost reach a temperature high enough to cause combustion.
However, authorities said that not all the fault lies with nature, since on February 25 more than 8,900 hectares were affected in two forest fires that occurred in the municipality of Palizada, which were caused by poachers. , and in other cases it is due to negligence and carelessness, in practices for which sufficient precautionary measures have not been adopted or that are beyond human control but that equally affect the environment.
Although at the moment there are no active forest fires, authorities did alert inhabitants that more of these fires are expected, since in Campeche the high temperatures could be exceeded since a critical outlook is expected for this year’s drought period, since that there is a lot of accumulated combustible material, which is of high risk, to spread forest fires in the state, added to the fact that the ‘La Niña’ phenomenon will affect temperatures and rainfall below average.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Three pygmy killer whales and a dolphin landed in less than a week on Yucatecan shores
In less than a week, four.
-
Environmental Education will be promoted in Progreso, Yucatan
The Progreso City Council, through the.
-
More than 400 unidentified bodies have been found in mass graves in Yucatán
In Yucatan there are 412 unidentified.
-
Media outlet ‘Monitor de Michoacán’ shut down after the murder of two of their journalists
After the murder of the director.
-
Russian model who criticized Vladimir Putin on social media is found dead inside a suitcase
A Russian model who called Vladimir Putin a “psychopath” has been.
-
100 dogs were found dead after drinking contaminated water in the State of Mexico
It was the municipal government that.
-
Family experiences moments of anguish after sharks approached their boat (Watch Video)
A video went viral on social.
-
AMLO announces helicopter transfer service from CDMX Polanco neighborhood to the AIFA
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced.
-
Xi Jinping has told Joe Biden war in Ukraine needs to end as soon as possible
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his.
-
Louisiana baby found alive after spending the night in an open field
A missing 8-month-old is safe and.
Leave a Comment