Intense police operation in Merida after a group of armed men brake into a house to steal

Agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) carry out an intense operation in the Leandro Valle neighborhood, in Mérida, where this morning a group of people with firearms entered a residence to steal something apparently valuable.
DY.- Unofficial sources say the armed men had taken a safe with a large sum of money inside.
In addition, the criminals threatened the inhabitants of the house and gagged them in order to escape.
Apparently, residents of the Colonia notified the SSP and a few minutes later the police arrived at the house, located on Calle 14 between 39 and 41 in the Leandro Valle neighborhood.
According to DY, the police recovered some abandoned weapons near the house, so they cordoned off several blocks around in search of more evidence.
Investigative agents took on the task of locating private surveillance videos of nearby houses in order to locate the criminals.
No arrests have been made so far in relation to this incident.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
European tourists are increasingly flocking to Mexico
Travel is on many people’s minds.
-
Yucatecan Matador André Lagravere injured in the Plaza de Tecolotlán, Guadalajara
After the pertinent review and presenting.
-
Activists protest as Train Maya construction works literally devastate protected areas in Quintana Roo
The indiscriminate deforestation in the northwestern.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal highlights environmental preservation actions taken in the Yucatan
In Yucatan, actions are carried out.
-
More than 70 thousand Yucatecans have participated in the construction of the 2040 Agenda
To date, more than 71,386 Yucatecans.
-
Man arrested in Hunucma accused of homicide
HUNUCMÁ, YUCATAN (March 04, 2022).- The.
-
The National Institute of Migration reported that all Ukrainian citizens in Yucatan are safe
The National Migration Institute (INM) reported.
-
Mexican Air Force plane flies back to Mexico with 81 people who managed to leave Ukraine
The Mexican Air Force flight to.
-
Aldea Tulum Plus: a project that contributes to a more orderly and sustainable urban environment
With an Open House, Grupo CADU.
-
Apple, Boeing, and Ford among other major firms suspend all operations in Russia
Apple said on Tuesday, March 1st,.
Leave a Comment