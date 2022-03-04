Intense police operation in Merida after a group of armed men brake into a house to steal

Agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) carry out an intense operation in the Leandro Valle neighborhood, in Mérida, where this morning a group of people with firearms entered a residence to steal something apparently valuable.

DY.- Unofficial sources say the armed men had taken a safe with a large sum of money inside.

In addition, the criminals threatened the inhabitants of the house and gagged them in order to escape.



Apparently, residents of the Colonia notified the SSP and a few minutes later the police arrived at the house, located on Calle 14 between 39 and 41 in the Leandro Valle neighborhood.

According to DY, the police recovered some abandoned weapons near the house, so they cordoned off several blocks around in search of more evidence.

Investigative agents took on the task of locating private surveillance videos of nearby houses in order to locate the criminals.

No arrests have been made so far in relation to this incident.

