Inauguration of the WHM Mérida Logistics Center

This Monday, March 28, the Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, inaugurated the new Logistics Center in Mérida of the Yucatecan company WHM, located in the city’s Industrial Park.

(TYT).- This complex of 2 thousand square meters is generating more than 50 jobs, both direct and indirect, and was built with an investment of 12 million pesos.

The governor made the inaugural ribbon cutting together with the company’s partners, María Cecilia Campos Méndez and Aracely Ortiz Aguayo, as well as the general director, José Luis Alemañy Ortiz.

WHM formally began operations in 2016 with its first warehouse in the municipality of Umán, which was operated by only three people. The following year, they made the change of warehouse to a new 1,100 square meters facility, with 100 square meters of office; they bought their first five-ton truck to offer a transportation service.

In 2020, they created the second company, division, Supply, which is dedicated to storage, maneuvers, storage, parcel and courier services, light maquilas, and logistics services; and in 2021 they opened a new warehouse, which housed food grade products.

Alemañy Ortiz, general director of WHM, explained that in this new logistics center they have different services, in addition to storage, as well as assembly of orders, packaging, transport services, consolidated cargo, among others.

He also thanked the state government since the company was a beneficiary of the Impulso Yucatán program in 2020, during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Definitely, the conditions in Yucatan are in place to be able to start a business, with qualities such as security, infrastructure, road logistics; the proximity to the port of Progreso, which has also been growing and helps to generate greater consumer demand in the state, but, above all, we appreciate the support provided by the state government to those of us who are creating jobs, ”he said.

During his message, Vila Dosal assured that “time has proved us right”, because as he indicated, thanks to the actions implemented by his government, “some of which were criticized, today the state has recovered sources of employment and investment: To date, 32,000 jobs have been generated, that is, 11,000 more than before the pandemic.

“Difficult and complicated decisions were made to take care of people’s lives — that a lot of people didn’t like at the time,” the governor concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments