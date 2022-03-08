IMSS Yucatan reaffirms its commitment to women’s health

All IMSS units and hospitals have safety and hygiene protocols to cut chains of COVID-19 infections, with the aim that users calmly go to have a Pap smear or screening mammography, since the early detection and subsequent treatment can be life-saving.

(SSY).- Mérida, Yucatán, March 7, 2022.- On the occasion of International Women’s Day, which is commemorated on March 8, the Mexican Social Security Institute in Yucatán reaffirms its commitment to women’s health, inviting them to attend their Family Medicine Unit (UMF) to perform the respective medical check-ups, in addition to providing them with various information tools for disease prevention, as well as recommendations and guidance at each stage of life.

It is important to point out that all IMSS units and hospitals have safety and hygiene protocols to cut chains of COVID-19 infections, with the aim that users calmly go to have a Pap smear or screening mammography, since the early detection and subsequent treatment can be life-saving.

Through the PrevenIMSS modules, located in the FMUs, reproductive health programs are promoted for the female population with topics such as contraception, pregnancy, lactation, prevention of cervical and breast cancer, the Annual Check-up, immunizations, and nutritional orientation, among others. others.

From the age of 20, it is recommended that women approach these modules, where they will be guided on breast self-examination.

