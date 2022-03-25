Human skull found in the park of La Paz in Mérida, Yucatán

People who were walking through the La Paz park, sat on one of the benches, found something wrapped in a rag and when they opened it they realized that it was a skull.
When they saw the skull they got scared and immediately notified the authority and when the SSP agents arrived they took the skull to take it to SSP facility to be analyzed.
The park is located on Avenida Itzáes with 61-B in the Bojórquez neighborhood.
The uniformed men immediately cordoned off the area and notified the State Attorney General’s Office to carry out the investigations and remove the remains.
It was unofficially said that the skull could have been left by a student from the UADY medical school, as a prank to scare passers by.
The UADY Medical School is located right across the street from the Parque de la Paz.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
