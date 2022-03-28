Hotel Xcaret Mexico, one of the best All-Inclusive alternatives on your next trip to Mexico

Hoteles Xcaret’s current collection of properties now includes the brand-new Casa de la Playa and Hotel Xcaret Arte. However, the first resort that paved the way for the others is Hotel Xcaret Mexico, where the original All-Fun Inclusive concept was first introduced.
Hotelxcaret.com.- This 900-suite resort opened in December 2017 and put a new spin on what travelers knew as the “all-inclusive” model. This revolutionary All-Fun Inclusive concept takes the inclusion experience to the next level.
Of course, unlimited food and drinks are included, in addition to watersports, room service and other perks travelers are used to finding at these types of hotels.
However, they’ll also find that roundtrip airport transportation is included. Roundtrip transportation and admission into Grupo Xcaret’s nearby parks and tours are also included in a stay at Hotel Xcaret Mexico.
The parks in the All-Fun Inclusive concept are Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xenotes and Xavage. Travelers visiting these parks find cultural experiences, entertainment, adrenaline-packed adventures and more.
To top it off, Hotel Xcaret Mexico also includes Xcaret Xailing, or transportation to the beautiful Isla Mujeres via bus and ferry.
Travelers hoping to learn more about this resort or book a future stay can contact their travel advisors or visit www.hotelxcaret.com/en/hotel-xcaret-mexico.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán presents the Year of Gastronomy
2022 will be dedicated to reinforcing.
-
AMLO assures that the Maya Train will lead to development, not destruction
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
Temperatures could reach 43 degrees in Yucatán
The authorities urge to take extreme.
-
Motul college student warns other women to beware of men aboard old-model Chevrolet truck
An Electromechanical Engineering student from the.
-
Where can Americans travel in Europe? Check out this country-by-country guide
We have compiled information on countries.
-
Ukrainian citizen in Quintana Roo scours social media for his missing father in Mariupol
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (Reuters) –.
-
Exam showed Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system
Fans who expected to see the.
-
Thousands of Ukrainian women choose to fight for their country
‘This is my land, I stay’:.
-
State of emergency declared in El Salvador amid massive killings
14 people were killed Friday and.
-
Were Joe Biden’s words in Poland a veiled threat?
“For God’s sake, this man cannot.
Leave a Comment