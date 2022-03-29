Hotel occupancy grows in Mahahual, Quintana Roo for the “Semana Santa” Easter holidays

The Grand Costa Maya registers at least 20% of reservations for this Holy Week and the figure continues to rise, of the approximately 550 hotel rooms that are available for national and foreign visitors.
(Coparmex).- Gerardo Pérez Zafra, representative of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) in Mahahual, municipality of Othón P. Blanco, estimated that 100% occupancy will be reached in this long-awaited season after last year there was a very low influx of tourists, and the holiday season could be consolidated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In other words, the 544 rooms of the 44 hotels in this tourist destination, considered the most important in the south of Quintana Roo, will be occupied during Semana Santa this year.
According to these statistics, about 110 hotel rooms have been reserved so far, considering that there is practically a fortnight left for those who are going to travel to Mahahual to make their reservations before they are sold out.
The business leader stressed that sun, beach, and sand will be the best incentive for local families to stay at least two days in one of the hotels that they have, mainly in the coastal area, of those that have a beach club, which have the crystal clear water that characterizes Mahahual a few meters away.
“We hope to reach 100% occupancy in Easter this year since we are almost out of the coronavirus, restrictions have been lowered and that allows us to attract a greater influx of people to our hotels,” said Gerardo Pérez. Zafra.
He stressed that now it is up to travelers to reserve their place on time, because later, when those vacation days arrive, it will be impossible to access a hotel room, so he recommended that provisions be taken in a timely manner.
“On this occasion, Mahahual must be full of families, who will enjoy a comfortable stay, good service, restaurants, bars, tourist services, transportation, all the attractions that are available for them,” he stressed.
For now, he mentioned that on a regular basis there is an occupation of 60% on weekends, mainly national tourism, which arrives from other cities in the state and the country.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
