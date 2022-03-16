Hitman executes a client of ‘La Xtabay Bar’ in Cancún

The execution with a bullet to the head took place at the “La Xtabay” bar in Cancun.

(Sipse) The events were reported around 8:15 p.m. on March 14th, 2022, to the emergency number 911.

The caller said there were firearm shots inside the establishment that is located on Chac Mo0l Avenue. near the corner with Leona Vicario street, in Region 219, Cancun, Quintana Roo.

The first police reports indicate that the victim was sitting at one of the tables when suddenly a subject entered and pulled out a gun and ahot him on the head.

The stranger fell to the ground either dead or badly injured, while employees and customers ran for safety.

Almost immediately agents of the Quintana Roo State Police arrived to learn of the events, but the hitman managed to escape.

Paramedics from a private company also arrived at the establishment to give first aid to the injured person and transfer him to a hospital, however, shortly after, it was reported that the man had died.

The area was cordoned off by police so that the crime scene could be analyzed by personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office.

The “La Xtabay” bar has been the scene of numerous armed attacks, including executions both inside and outside the premises, and it is still operating normally.

No arrests have benn made in ralation to this execution

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







