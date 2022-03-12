Grupo Presidente and VivaAerobus form alliance to promote Business Tourism by offering special benefits to Corporate Customers

• With this agreement, business travelers, with a corporate reservation at one of the Grupo Presidente city hotels, have access to exclusive flight rates, VIP experience, and other benefits.

Mexico City, February 22, 2022.- Grupo Presidente, an operator of hotels, restaurants, and retirement homes, and Viva Aerobus, Mexico’s ultra-low-cost airline, signed an alliance that will help boost business tourism to provide corporate clients of the hotel chain with exclusive benefits when flying with Viva.

Now, people who have a business reservation with Grupo Presidente under the corporate agreements that the chain has or who make a reservation through the Grupo Presidente call center, have access to preferential rates for flights with Viva Aerobus, additional baggage and documentation and priority boarding, among other advantages.

With this agreement, both companies add value to their service offerings to enrich the experience of business travelers, meet their current needs and increase customer loyalty. And, in parallel, Viva Aerobus and Grupo Presidente contribute to the commercial, tourist and economic reactivation by facilitating accommodation and flight procedures in the face of the challenges presented by the travel situation.

“We are excited to work hand in hand with Grupo Presidente to offer the best service and great benefits to business travelers. Together we take care of your economy and your health with modern aircraft, low prices, flexibility, a clear focus on customer service and spectacular hotels”, said Walfred Castro, Communications Director of Viva Aerobus.

Grupo Presidente celebrates this alliance with Viva Aerobus which, with more than 140 routes and 55 aircraft that make up the youngest fleet in Mexico and the third youngest in all of North America, ranks as the fastest growing airline in the Mexican Republic.

“We are very pleased to announce this alliance with our business partners from Viva Aerobus, which, like Grupo Presidente, is a 100% Mexican company. Hand in hand, we will continuously seek new ways to support our guests and passengers so that they can travel with peace of mind to all our common destinations”, commented Raúl Vallejo, Commercial Director of Grupo Presidente.

This new alliance is added to the already successful “Travacación” initiative in which business travelers who stay at Grupo Presidente city hotels obtain credit to stay at beach hotels. With these initiatives, Grupo Presidente reiterates its mission and commitment to generate unique and unforgettable experiences by offering unmatched benefits and hospitality services to all its customers.

