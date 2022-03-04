Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal highlights environmental preservation actions taken in the Yucatan

In Yucatan, actions are carried out for sustainable development through initiatives such as Microyuc Verde, with which Yucatecan companies from all sectors will be able to obtain credits of up to 500 thousand pesos.
Within the framework of the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal stressed that important actions are being implemented from Yucatan that contribute to protecting the ecosystems and, at the same time, are totally aligned with the climate and sustainable development agendas, which mark an agent of change to have a greener planet.
During the closing day of the Summit of Cities and Regions developed within this meeting, held virtually, Vila Dosal highlighted that the State Government has promoted networking with institutions such as Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI), under which has assumed the commitment to be at the forefront of the Biodiversity portfolio at a global level.
In this sense, the Governor called on decision-makers to act, share and adhere to the instruments and platforms that allow learning and jointly building the sustainable cities and regions of the future; such as “Regions With Nature”, an initiative promoted by ICLEI Global to recognize the potential and value of nature in regions around the world.
