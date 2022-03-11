Given the drop in Covid infections, the capacity of shops and clubs in Yucatan is increased

Starting next Monday, March 21, the capacity for businesses increases
(SIPSE) .- Starting next Monday, March 21, the capacity of clubs and events in Yucatan will increase, given the drop in coronavirus infections, which this Thursday was only 8 infected people and unfortunately, one death.
Restaurants and shops
Due to the above, the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that restaurants, businesses, and corporate events will increase their capacity to 100% and extend their hours of operation.
The foregoing is in accordance with the operating license they have.
Clubs
Likewise, nightclubs, bars, video bars, cabarets, clubs, and discos will increase their capacity to 60%.
This measure will come into force for all these turns, as long as the epidemiological conditions allow it, reported the SSY.
In May, massive events at 100%
Similarly, the state agency indicated that as of May 9, massive social events will expand their capacity to 100%.
In this sense, the SSY reiterated that this provision will be implemented if the epidemiological conditions allow it.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Hoteliers do not rule out the opening of Chichen Itzá during the equinox
Previously, the INAH announced that the.
-
Art unites the path of 10 visual Yucatecan women creators
With the theme of women, 10.
-
Yucatan will host the first Peninsular Expo Electric
The first edition of the Peninsular.
-
Horror in Chemax! Dog found walking around holding a human hand
Residents of Chemax were horrified when.
-
The Oscars 2022 at Il Caffe Italiano, outside patio
Greetings film fans: The Oscars are.
-
Yucatan offers security and development for its inhabitants
In a meeting with members of.
-
Carnival Cruise Line celebrates 50th year anniversary in Cozumel, Quintana Roo
Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday.
-
Remittances to Mexico totaled 3.9 billion USD in January 2022
Remittances to Mexico totaled 3.9 billion.
-
Ukrainian family turned away at Mexico border, was finally allowed into the US
A Ukrainian mother and her three.
-
USMNT World Cup qualifier: Who should start versus Mexico?
This World Cup qualifying cycle wasn’t.
Leave a Comment