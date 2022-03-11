Given the drop in Covid infections, the capacity of shops and clubs in Yucatan is increased

Starting next Monday, March 21, the capacity for businesses increases

(SIPSE) .- Starting next Monday, March 21, the capacity of clubs and events in Yucatan will increase, given the drop in coronavirus infections, which this Thursday was only 8 infected people and unfortunately, one death.

Restaurants and shops

Due to the above, the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that restaurants, businesses, and corporate events will increase their capacity to 100% and extend their hours of operation.

The foregoing is in accordance with the operating license they have.

Clubs

Likewise, nightclubs, bars, video bars, cabarets, clubs, and discos will increase their capacity to 60%.

This measure will come into force for all these turns, as long as the epidemiological conditions allow it, reported the SSY.

In May, massive events at 100%

Similarly, the state agency indicated that as of May 9, massive social events will expand their capacity to 100%.

In this sense, the SSY reiterated that this provision will be implemented if the epidemiological conditions allow it.

