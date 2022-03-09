Four-year-old girl among the 2 fatalities left by Covid in the last 24 hours

A girl just 4 years old is among the 2 fatalities left by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Yucatan. The other is an 81-year-old woman, according to the Ministry of Health.
(SIPSE) The number of new infections increased, because while there were only 11 on March 7, on March 8, the figure went up to 20, however, the number of hospitalized patients decreased, from 30 to 28.
According to the report issued by the authorities, of the 20 new positive cases, 8 were registered in Mérida, 4 in Umán, 3 in Valladolid and 1 in Izamal, Maxcanú, Opichén, Progreso and Tixkokob.
In this way, there are already 109,501 cases accumulated in almost two years of pandemic in Yucatan, and 93 percent of that figure (102,253) corresponds to people who have already recovered from the coronavirus.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Ahimara Suarez Ramírez is named new president of AMIT Yucatán
Ahimara Nahaivi Suarez Ramírez was elected.
-
Crying reveals a baby locked inside a car in Cancun
The cries warned the private security.
-
Thousands of Yucatecan women protest against sexist injustice and gender inequality
With the aim of commemorating 8M,.
-
Women workers of the Municipal and Ecological Police recognized for their labor
During March 8, International Women’s Day,.
-
Huge steel anchor unearthed in the Malecon of Progreso
Heavy machinery used in the renovation.
-
Burglars brake into a house in Progreso in the middle of the night
Port and state police investigate the.
-
Public Security officers detained 6 Colombians for robbery with violence in Mérida
Six individuals who last Friday committed.
-
Russia’s Aeroflot suspended all international flights
Russian national airline Aeroflot announced Saturday.
-
Fire leaves significant material loss in Kanasín, Yucatán
Heavy material losses left the fire.
-
Police brutality in SMA during #8M march
At least one male and three.
Leave a Comment