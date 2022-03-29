Foreign doctor found dead in Mérida’s Gran San Pedro Cholul subdivision

Lying in his bed and lifeless, the foreign doctor David “N” was found in his house in the Gran San Pedro Cholul subdivision.

(Sipse).- According to reports, it was a friend of his who notified the authorities, managing to discover the body, and informing the Forensic Medical Service.

According to the woman, she was in frequent contact with the doctor, but on Sunday afternoon she stopped answering his cell phone messages, and when she called him, he did not answer either.

On Monday morning she went to visit him at the house where he lived, on 39-E street of the aforementioned subdivision, and did not respond to the calls either, so the frightened woman called the Police,.SSP agents arrived,, managed to enter the premises, and found the 39-year-old man lying on his bed.

Paramedics who arrived later confirmed that he was dead, and it was observed that there were no signs of violence, but in any case, the Semefo took charge of the body and the necessary investigations were carried out on the site to try to establish whether it was a natural death or not.

