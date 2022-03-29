Foreign doctor found dead in Mérida’s Gran San Pedro Cholul subdivision

Lying in his bed and lifeless, the foreign doctor David “N” was found in his house in the Gran San Pedro Cholul subdivision.
(Sipse).- According to reports, it was a friend of his who notified the authorities, managing to discover the body, and informing the Forensic Medical Service.
According to the woman, she was in frequent contact with the doctor, but on Sunday afternoon she stopped answering his cell phone messages, and when she called him, he did not answer either.
On Monday morning she went to visit him at the house where he lived, on 39-E street of the aforementioned subdivision, and did not respond to the calls either, so the frightened woman called the Police,.SSP agents arrived,, managed to enter the premises, and found the 39-year-old man lying on his bed.
Paramedics who arrived later confirmed that he was dead, and it was observed that there were no signs of violence, but in any case, the Semefo took charge of the body and the necessary investigations were carried out on the site to try to establish whether it was a natural death or not.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tourists run amid the sound of firearms at the Cancun airport (Watch Video)
Tourists were sent scrambling by loud.
-
Ukraine’s military says Russian forces have been driven away from Kyiv
Ukraine’s military says they have “eliminated”.
-
New investigation says Mexico’s armed forces knew of the 43 students kidnapping in 2014
Mexico’s armed forces knew that 43.
-
The future is now! Check out the “Taco-bot” that prepares Tacos Al Pastor automatically!
Tacos al pastor have become one.
-
Hotel occupancy grows in Mahahual, Quintana Roo for the “Semana Santa” Easter holidays
The Grand Costa Maya registers at.
-
Tragic Sunday: One man drowns in Chelem, and another one dies in the streets of downtown Merida
A man drowned on the beach.
-
Traffic accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves several injured
At least 7 injured, including one.
-
Woman in serious condition after being hit by a bus in downtown Mérida, Yucatán
The accident, which seriously affected a.
-
The city council works for a greener Mérida
Through the “Arbolízate” program the municipal.
-
Psychologists will monitor how children are re-adapting to face-to-face classes
The College of Psychologists of Yucatan.
Leave a Comment