For two years, Mérida’s has been expanding significantly to the north

Just over 60 percent of the people who are buying middle-class homes in the north and west of Mérida are buyers from other states. Real estate developments are growing and this is generating greater demand, primarily in the area of ​​Cholul, Conkal, and the border with Progreso.

(TYT).- Juan Ignacio Alzaga Rodríguez, the new president of the National Institute of Professional Real Estate Advisors of Mexico AC, Yucatán chapter, (Inapim) pointed out that the sector continues to advance and in the last two years, it has increased up to 12 percent, with average housing demand in the north and west of the city.

He explained that, due to the pandemic, the work of property sales was carried out virtually and this has even improved the conditions and the exchange in the work of the sellers.

He stressed that the new legal conditions that have been imposed on legal certainty in the purchase and sale of properties, it has served the safety of buyers, and therefore, the personnel in this sector are being trained to offer greater protection. and attend to the certainty and confidence of the people who demand the services of the companies that are dedicated to the real estate industry.

At this time, there is a lot of surveillance and supervision for sellers, brokers, and notaries with anti-money laundering laws, therefore, workers in this economic branch are trained and people who want to buy or sell a property are invited to carry out this process with certified personnel, Alzaga Rodriguez pointed out.

Alzaga Rodríguez also explained that a large part of the buyers interested in the developments that are being sold in Mérida are people from Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, but also from Chiapas, Nuevo León, and Jalisco who are acquiring good quality middle-class housing in the areas such as Dzityá, San Ignacio, Xcanatún, Komchén, in the north of Merida.

“Instead, the Yucatecan potential buyer does not venture so much to the north, they prefer to live in the different subdivisions and neighborhoods that they consider to be integrated into the urban area”, he continued.

For her part, Magdalena Martínez, national president of Inapim, pointed out that, at this time, the sale of popular housing has contracted significantly due to the low credits granted by Infonavit. She explained that, in recent months, the price of popular housing has increased by up to 13 percent due to the high prices in construction material.

She added that the problem lies in the fact that the loans granted by Infonavit do not exceed 500,000 pesos and at this time, with that amount, a social interest house can no longer be obtained. She explained that it is necessary to increase the credits to 800 thousand pesos so that a worker can obtain a house.

Martinez concluded by stating that due to the armed conflict in Ukraine, raw materials, supplies, and labor have become more expensive by up to 10 percent, which directly impacts construction and makes housing more expensive.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments