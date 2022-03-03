Footage of tourist kissing a whale in the Sea of Cortez goes viral (Watch Video)

A curious gray whale got close enough to be kissed by tourists as it breached right next to a boat. The footage was filmed by Alexander Banky while on a boat tour of Magdalena Bay in San Carlos, Mexico.
It shows the friendly giant appearing just inches away from the boat.
“It really made you feel a connection to nature,” Banky told Storyful. “I hope this video makes people realize how important it is to protect and appreciate the natural beauty of our planet.
The whale can be heard snorting as a tourist reaches forward to stroke it. Another tourist then hurries forward and pats the whale.
As the whale gets closer, the tourist leans forward to kiss its head.
The whale then breaches again, this time putting its head just a few inches from the tourists in the boat. The whale allows a few more tourists to kiss it before it begins to move off.
Before it completely swims away, it blasts the tourists with water as they yell and laugh in delight.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO AND READ FULL ARTICLE ON NEWSWEEK
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO billboard in Merida: a flagrant electoral crime
A billboard was placed on Circuito.
-
A sensitive sample of the artistic wealth and sustainability of Mexico
From tangled mangrove forests to historic.
-
Mexican photographer collaborates with an ancient Yucatán community
THE WASHINGTON POST featured the story.
-
“Women who inspire” a campaign to empower them in Yucatan
Making the work of this sector.
-
It’s Official: Trump’s Border Wall was a total failure and waste of resources
Former President Donald Trump promised his supporters an.
-
Scientists say the Chicxulub asteroid made impact in Spring
The Chicxulub asteroid that ended the reign of.
-
Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent, donates prize to Ukraine’s army￼
Elina Svitolina put on the yellow.
-
EU excludes seven Russian banks from SWIFT – official journal
BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) – The.
-
Mexico declines to impose economic sanctions on Russia
(MEXICO CITY – TYT) – “Mexico’s.
-
Business Class Flights Under $750 From the US To Mexico
Do you want to travel in.
Leave a Comment