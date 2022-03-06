Flying from Santa Lucia airport? These will be the costs of transportation.

These are the approximate costs of the transportation apps to go from Mexico City to Felipe Angeles International Airport. Uber and Cabify fares may decrease if rides are booked days in advance.



(CDMX – Bloomberg/El Financiero) – Santa Lucia’s Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) is 45 kilometers away from the airport currently operating out of Mexico City. To get to the outskirts of this new airport from Mexico City, you can consider transportation apps such as Uber, Didi, Beat, and Cabify, but how much will they charge you?



Below, we share a list of travel prices in different apps from different landmarks in Mexico City to the airport located in Santa Lucia, Zumpango.



The data corresponds to the request for weekday trips, in a schedule of 18:00 and 19:00 hours, which is considered one of the highest flow in the latest Survey of Origin and Destination in Households in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, developed by the National Institute of Geography and Statistics.



These figures may vary according to the area near the reference points where the service is requested and the demand for vehicles.



In the case of applications such as Uber and Cabify, a cost range is also included when booking a trip at least two days in advance.



From the Zócalo

Uber: 399 pesos; when booking two days in advance, its cost varies between 340 and 395 pesos, depending on the schedule between 8:00 and 19:00 hours.

Didi: 621 pesos.

Beat: 514 pesos.

Cabify: 655 pesos; 615 pesos when booking at any time two days in advance.



From Ciudad Universitaria

Uber: 499 pesos; when booking two days in advance, its cost varies between 330 and 465 pesos, depending on the schedule between 8:00 and 19:00 hours.

Didi: 782 pesos.

Beat: 563 pesos.

Cabify: 796 pesos; 752 pesos when booking at any time two days in advance.



From Parque Mexico

Uber: 399 pesos; when booking two days in advance, its cost varies between 330 and 350 pesos, depending on the schedule between 8:00 and 19:00 hours.

Didi: 667 pesos.

Beat: 647 pesos.

Cabify: 687 pesos; 664 pesos when booking at any time two days in advance.



From the Insurgentes Roundabout

Uber: 401 pesos; when booking two days in advance, its cost varies between 380 and 410 pesos, depending on the schedule between 8:00 and 19:00 hours.

Didi: 634 pesos.

Beat: 643 pesos.

Cabify: 682 pesos; 651 pesos when booking at any time two days in advance.



From Portal San Angel

Uber: 699 pesos; when booking two days in advance, its cost varies between 410 and 430 pesos, depending on the schedule between 8:00 and 19:00 hours.

Didi: 649 pesos.

Beat: 619 pesos.

Cabify: 740 pesos; 708 pesos when booking at any time two days in advance.



From Cerro de la Estrella

Uber: 449 pesos; when booking two days in advance, its cost varies between 320 and 370 pesos, depending on the schedule between 8:00 and 19:00 hours.

Didi: 658 pesos.

Beat: 518 pesos.

Cabify: 799 pesos; 735 pesos when booking at any time two days in advance.



From Lindavista

Uber: 299 pesos; when booking two days in advance, its cost varies between 260 and 270 pesos, depending on the schedule between 8:00 and 19:00 hours.

Didi: 501 pesos.

Beat: 347 pesos.

Cabify: 655 pesos; 539 pesos when booking at any time two days in advance.



From Santa Fe Shopping Center

Uber: 599 pesos; when booking two days in advance, its cost varies between 450 and 500 pesos, depending on the schedule between 8:00 and 19:00 hours.

Didi: 731 pesos.

Beat: 552 pesos.

Cabify: 805 pesos; 738 pesos when booking at any time two days in advance.



From Mexico City International Airport:

Uber: 849 pesos; when booking two days in advance, its cost varies between 330 and 350 pesos, depending on the schedule between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm.

Didi: 593 pesos.

Beat: 466 pesos.

Cabify: 609 pesos; 548 pesos when booking at any time two days in advance.



From Toreo

Uber: 599 pesos; when booking two days in advance, its cost varies between 340 and 365 pesos, depending on the schedule between 8:00 and 19:00 hours.

Didi: 673 pesos.

Beat: 757 pesos.

Cabify: 621 pesos; 527 pesos when booking at any time two days in advance.



The opening of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) will change the dynamics of flights for the people of the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico. According to the Mexican Government, it is expected to “solve the saturation problem ” between the Toluca airport and the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) that currently operates.



Read the article in Spanish in El Financiero

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments