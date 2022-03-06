First Mexican Food Museum Opens in LA

In Los Angeles, you can easily try Cochinita Pibil, tamales, Tlayudas, Tlacoyos, and more within the span of an evening. Bring your appetite, and the city delivers all types of Mexican Food.

(LOS ANGELES Califonia – THE GUARDIAN) – Until recently, the city lacked a formal space dedicated to exploring the rich history of such dishes. That’s changed with the opening of LA Plaza Cocina, billed as the first museum in LA dedicated to Mexican food.

Calling it a “museum” alone doesn’t quite capture the mission of the space. In addition to exhibitions, LA Plaza Cocina, which opened in February, will host cooking classes, demonstrations, and cultural events.

For the team behind LA Plaza Cocina, the ultimate goal is expanding and highlighting people’s knowledge of Mexican cuisine.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE GUARDIAN







