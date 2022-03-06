First Mexican Food Museum Opens in LA

In Los Angeles, you can easily try Cochinita Pibil, tamales, Tlayudas, Tlacoyos, and more within the span of an evening. Bring your appetite, and the city delivers all types of Mexican Food.
(LOS ANGELES Califonia – THE GUARDIAN) – Until recently, the city lacked a formal space dedicated to exploring the rich history of such dishes. That’s changed with the opening of LA Plaza Cocina, billed as the first museum in LA dedicated to Mexican food.
Calling it a “museum” alone doesn’t quite capture the mission of the space. In addition to exhibitions, LA Plaza Cocina, which opened in February, will host cooking classes, demonstrations, and cultural events.
For the team behind LA Plaza Cocina, the ultimate goal is expanding and highlighting people’s knowledge of Mexican cuisine.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE GUARDIAN
Comments
more recommended stories
-
BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND-OWL BE SEEING YOU: BURROWING OWL
BURROWING OWL, Athene cunicularia, “Tecolote Llanero”.
-
The 5 most exotic Mexican foods. Do you dare to try them?
Satisfying the stomach is something simple….
-
Yucatan: the day it declared its Independence from Mexico
On October 1, 1841, the Lower.
-
Flying from Santa Lucia airport? These will be the costs of transportation.
These are the approximate costs of.
-
Russia congratulates Mexico for refusing to impose sanctions.
“Russia views ‘with satisfaction’ that Mexico.
-
4T and AMLO’s government failed to provide LP gas at affordable prices.
The increase in the cost of.
-
Five scenarios for Ukraine after the war
According to Western government sources and.
-
An intense 2022 hurricane season is coming to Yucatán.
The presence of a major hurricane,.
-
La Plancha’s land to become a public park
Vila and AMLO agree that land.
-
March 4: International HPV Awareness Day
The International HPV Awareness Campaign is.
Leave a Comment