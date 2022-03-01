Firefighters control fire in Kanasin, Yucatan

The timely intervention of agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police and the Fire Department prevented a fire from getting out of control and completely burning down a house in Colonia Mulchechen 1 on Monday, Feb. 28.

KANASIN, YUCATAN (FEB. 28, 2022).- According to the official report, the events occurred in the aforementioned neighborhood when unit 0259 of the municipal corporation carried out a surveillance tour and noticed that smoke was coming out of a house on the corner of Calle 62-A street with 70 and 63, for what they proceeded to put out the fire immediately, which originated in the room apparently due to a short circuit in the television.

The fire was put out and prevented from spreading to other parts of the house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments