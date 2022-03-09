Fire leaves significant material loss in Kanasín, Yucatán

Heavy material losses left the fire in a house in the Cerrito de Mulchechén subdivision, in Kanasín, but luckily no one was hurt. Apparently, everything started because of a short circuit when there was no one on the premises.
(Sipse) MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- This happened last night on 75th and 78th streets in that area in the neighboring city, where agents from units 1255 and 464 of the Municipal Police arrived after neighbors reported that a fire had broken out.
The uniformed officers arrived and confirmed that a house was on fire, requesting immediate support from the firefighters, arriving units 861 and 633, whose elements on board had to force access to enter.
They sprayed jets of water at full speed until they managed to control the situation, which left considerable material losses, but no one was injured. Apparently, the inhabitants of the house were absent, so what a terrible surprise they would receive when they returned.
Once the entire area cooled down, in order to confirm that the flames would not appear again, the firefighters withdrew, and the Police remained on the lookout for the arrival of the owners.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
