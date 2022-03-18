FILEY 2022 Book Fair coming back to Merida on March 26!

After two years of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the international Book Fair in Yucatan (FILEY) will return to the “White City”.

(TYT).- The authorities of UADY, and SEDECULTA, who organize this event, announced the details of this important fair, which will take place from March 26 to April 3.

“Today we are brought together by one of the most important and significant events for our state and it is the international reading fair that celebrates its first decade within the framework of the first centenary of the founding of the Autonomous University of Yucatan,” said Secretary Loreto Villanueva Trujillo.

Villanueva Trujillo stressed that this fair not only promotes reading, but also recognizes the work of various authors, who will be present at the event.

“The Filey is recognized as the most important fair of its kind in the Mexican southeast, and that fills us with pride and is a reason for us to support the project,” she said.

For his part, José de Jesus Williams, rector of the Autonmous University of Yucatan (UADY), said that this edition of the FILEY comes at an opportune moment, in which the pandemic seems to provide the conditions for it to be carried out, as long as the attendess follow the corresponding health protocols.

