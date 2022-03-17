FGR opens investigation folder against YouTuber Chumel Torres for gender-based political violence

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) opened an investigation folder against the “vlogger” Chumel Torres, for gender violence against Bertha Alicia Caraveo Camarena, a Morena senator from Chihuahua.

This was confirmed by the legislator herself, who shared this message on social media and said that the “she has been a victim of sexist violence by the radio host, communicator and blogger Chumel Torres.”

During a broadcast of his program, Chumel Torres put an excerpt from the senator expressing her support to AMLO’s son José Ramón López Beltrán, for the controversy of the so-called Casa Gris “gray house”, after which, Torres allegedly released a series of insults and verbal attacks against her.

José Manuel “Chumel” Torres Morales; is widely known as a Mexican comedian and YouTuber.

Torres was born on 7 May 1982 in Chihuahua City, Chihuahua, and graduated from Mechanical Engineering at the Chihuahua Institute of Technology. He worked for eight years in project management of a maquiladora of medical equipment in Chihuahua.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments