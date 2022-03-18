Family experiences moments of anguish after sharks approached their boat (Watch Video)

A video went viral on social media where a group of people experienced moments of anguish when they saw how a couple of sharks approaching their boat.
(El Heraldo).- The events were recorded on the beaches of Xcalak, Quintana Roo and according to the images, two sharks approached the small boat.
How did the shocking moment happen?
According to the video posted by ‘Qué Poca Madre’ on Youtube, at least 4 people were on the boat when one of the sharks unexpectedly approached. Later, the first shark leaves and another approached the boat.
Given this situation, the crew show alarm and begin to scream when they see the huge animal swimming near the boat, which appears to be a hammerhead shark.
Meanwhile, a man, who is believed to be the captain of the boat, asks the passengers to calm down in the face of the distressing situation.
Later, the presumed captain decides to move slowly from the place where the marine animals were to take the people to a safe place.
Were there any injuries?
According to social media reports, the people who were traveling on the boat were a family on vacation in Quintana Roo; and fortunately, no one was injured after the distressing situation.
In Xcalak it is very common to see hammerhead sharks, as they feel comfortable swimming in shallow waters, although they can go deep in search of food.
In addition, this kind of marine animal can measure between four and six meters and usually weigh between 230 and 450 kilos, according to National Geographic.
Their diet is carnivorous and they usually eat smaller fish. In fact, they do not usually attack human beings, as no attacks of hammerheads against people have been reported so far in Xcalak.
LES SACÓ UN BUEN SUSTO 🦈— Qué Poca Madre (@QuePocaMadre_Mx) March 17, 2022
Una familia vivió momentos de angustia luego de que un #tiburón martillo se les cruzara en su camino, cuando realizaban un paseo en una lancha en #Xcalak, #QuintanaRoo. pic.twitter.com/E0C5czNAv8
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Three pygmy killer whales and a dolphin landed in less than a week on Yucatecan shores
In less than a week, four.
-
Environmental Education will be promoted in Progreso, Yucatan
The Progreso City Council, through the.
-
More than 400 unidentified bodies have been found in mass graves in Yucatán
In Yucatan there are 412 unidentified.
-
Media outlet ‘Monitor de Michoacán’ shut down after the murder of two of their journalists
After the murder of the director.
-
Russian model who criticized Vladimir Putin on social media is found dead inside a suitcase
A Russian model who called Vladimir Putin a “psychopath” has been.
-
100 dogs were found dead after drinking contaminated water in the State of Mexico
It was the municipal government that.
-
AMLO announces helicopter transfer service from CDMX Polanco neighborhood to the AIFA
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced.
-
Xi Jinping has told Joe Biden war in Ukraine needs to end as soon as possible
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his.
-
Louisiana baby found alive after spending the night in an open field
A missing 8-month-old is safe and.
-
Donald Trump says that if he runs for the presidency in 2024, Mike Pence won´t be his mate
If Donald Trump runs for president in 2024,.
Leave a Comment