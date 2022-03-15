Explosion in a Playa del Carmen restaurant leaves two dead

Several people have been reported injured and the Quintana Roo Prosecutor announced that two people died due the explosion.
This Monday morning, peace in the Mexican Caribbean was interrupted by the report of a fire in a restaurant on Mamitas beach, in the municipality of Solidaridad, so far two deaths have been confirmed.
Around 1:30 p.m. this Monday, an explosion was reported as a result of a gas leak at the “Kool” restaurant in Playa del Carmen.
Given the magnitude of the event, the presence of private and public ambulances was requested.
The Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo, Óscar Montes de Oca Rosales announced through a last minute interview, that after the explosion there were two deaths, it is presumed that the two casualties were restaurant employees.
The Secretary of Public Security of the State of Quintana Roo, Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez announced that the explosion was caused by a gas tank in the kitchen of the “Kool” restaurant in Playa del Carmen.
After the explosion, the emergency services coordinated by the C5 immediately responded to the call for help.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
