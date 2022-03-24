Everything is ready for the start of the Construction Expo Thursday, March 24th

Yucatán will receive the 44 delegations that the CMIC has throughout the country and leaders of the business leadership

(TYT).- With 70 local, national and international exhibitors, from countries such as Brazil, Japan and China, just to mention a few, the Yucatan Construction Expo will kick off at the Siglo XXI Convention Center, on Thursday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m., an exhibition that returns to its face-to-face format to offer the best of its products, services, machinery and equipment.

“The Expo will last three days, until Saturday 26, and an attendance of six thousand people is expected, access to the public will be free and under all protocol measures to guarantee the protection of visitors,” says Raúl Monforte González, president of the Chamber Mexican Association of the Construction Industry (CMIC), Yucatan Delegation.

Within the framework of the Construction Expo, which is now in its 24th edition and has established itself as the most important exhibition of its kind in the southeast of the country, the National Forum will be held on Friday, March 25th: “Sustainable Infrastructure, Pillar for the Development and Welfare of Mexico”, which will bring together the 44 delegations that the CMIC has in the country, leaders of the business leadership such as Francisco Cervantes Díaz, president of the Business Coordinating Council; José Abugaber Adonie, president of Concamin, and Francisco Solares Alemán, national president of the CMIC, as well as governors, legislators and academics.

In the Forum, whose inauguration will be on Friday at 10:00 a.m., there will be three panel tables: “Efficient Logistics Infrastructure for a Competitive and Connected Mexico”, “Energy Sovereignty for a Sustainable Future” and “Infrastructure, Economic and Well-being Engine ”, in which prominent specialists will participate providing proposals to promote the construction sector.

At the end of the third panel table, there will be a master conference on the theme: “Infrastructure as a Trigger for Growth and Prosperity with Justice and Equity”, which will be supported by Iván Arias Gallegos, director of Economic Studies at Citibanamex.

On Friday the 25th there will be two other important events: the General Assembly and the swearing-in of the National Board of Directors of the CMIC, chaired by Solares Alemán, and at night, a gala dinner at the Hacienda San Diego Tixcacal, where he will protest the Steering Committee of the CMIC Yucatán, chaired by engineer Monforte.

With these events, Yucatan will receive the construction sector from all over the country and will be the starting point to position this industry as the engine of economic development in Mexico, from a sustainable perspective, as demanded by current times, highlights the president of the CMIC Yucatan.

The Construction Expo is sponsored by Impulsora Hidráulica, Poline México, El Niplito del Sureste, Centrifugados Mexicanos and Software One.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments