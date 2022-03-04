European tourists are increasingly flocking to Mexico

Travel is on many people’s minds as the world slowly reopens following the coronavirus pandemic. The year 2022 comes with the hope for families to reunite, loved ones to catch up, and holidays to spend for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Tourists from Europe are increasingly flocking to Mexico in search of the country’s endless sunshine, spectacular scenery, and gorgeous sandy beaches; also the country’s culturally rich history.

Many of Mexico‘s historic colonial cities and ancient Aztec and Mayan ruins have been designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, ensuring that they will be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

Mayan ruins like Uxmal and Chichén Itzá are as famous as traditional beach vacation destinations like Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, and they’re all within a few hours’ drive of each other.

The country’s rich culture, a captivating mix of indigenous people and Spanish colonial influences pop up in everything from its cuisine to its lively music and dance traditions.

