EU excludes seven Russian banks from SWIFT – official journal

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) – The European Union is excluding seven Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system that underpins global transactions as part of its sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU official journal said on Wednesday.
The banks will have ten days to wind down their SWIFT operations, are Russia’s second-largest bank VTB, and Bank Otrkitie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Bank Rossiya, Sovcombank, and VEB.
A senior EU official explained that the banks on its list were chosen based on their connections to the Russian state, with public banks already subject to sanctions following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, and Gazprombank have not been included in the list because they are the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas, which EU countries are still buying despite the conflict.
The EU official said it was not possible simply to allow energy-related transactions and exclude others as SWIFT could not differentiate between types of payments. However, the official added that these two banks were subject to other measures.
The European Union, United States, Britain, and Canada moved on Saturday to block certain Russian banks from SWIFT, with some 11,000 members and no clear global rival.
Although it remains small, EU officials said, despite a Russian system, SWIFT was still used for some 70% of transfers within Russia. In addition, banks could still carry out transfers through workarounds such as faxes or bilateral messaging systems.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Aeroméxico increases its number of flights to Campeche
As of April 1, Aeromexico increases.
-
Banxico predicts higher inflation in Mexico due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mexico central bank says Ukraine crisis.
-
Only 5 countries voted against the U.N. resolution condemning Russia
Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, and.
-
Poll positions AMLO’s approval at 54, not 65% as the president announced on his “Mañanera”
Once again, the president of Mexico.
-
People scramble for supplies amid new lockdown reports in Hong Kong
Hong Kong residents emptied store shelves.
-
Dismembered body found in Hunucmá, Yucatán
A new violent homicide is under.
-
Car catches fire in Merida while welders were working on it
When workers were welding the car’s.
-
Valladolid celebrates “Queso de Bola” National Fair
With the aim of celebrating the.
-
Scientists say the Chicxulub asteroid made impact in Spring
The Chicxulub asteroid that ended the reign of.
-
AMLO celebrates alleged 65% approval
Noting that the results of a.
Leave a Comment