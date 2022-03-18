Environmental Education will be promoted in Progreso, Yucatan

The Progreso City Council, through the Coastal Zone Directorate and the Police Station Unit, seeks to promote environmental values and practices among Progreso residents.
(TYT).- Progreso, Yucatán, March 17th, 2022.- In this sense, it is reported that the beach was cleaned in front of the main avenue on Calle 20 of this port.
In addition, decorative signs and amenities with recyclable materials were installed along the Malecon and in other parts of the city, with the aim of promoting ecological awareness. and care for the environment.
It should be noted that these actions are sought to be replicated, both in the port and in the other coastal communities in the municipality (Yucalpeten, Chelem and Chuburna Puerto), so that citizens become involved in actions for the conservation and protection of natural resources.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
