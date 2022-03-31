Drug bust in Mérida’s Francisco I. Madero neighborhood

For his participation in crimes against health in the form of drug dealing, in the variant of possession for commercial purposes of cannabis and cocaine narcotics, G.A.S.C. was charged by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), after the Second Control Judge issued a search warrant on a property in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood in this city of Mérida.

Mérida, Yucatán, March 30, 2022.- According to the data included in the investigation folder of criminal case 91/2022, on March 27 the accused was surprised by agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) inside a property in possession of the aforementioned narcotics, which due to their presentation and weight were destined for sale in the black market, for which he was arrested and presented before the ministerial authority.

In the hearing held at the Mérida Oral Justice Center, the Control Judge decreed the legality of the detention and then the litigation prosecutors formulated the imputation of the indicated crime, later presenting the evidence to support the request to be linked to the process. , but the defendant requested the extension of the constitutional term to resolve his legal situation, for which a hearing scheduled for April 2 was called.

Finally, this social representation presented the arguments that support the precautionary measures that include the periodic signature before the State Center for Precautionary Measures, the prohibition to leave the State, the subjugation and surveillance of the same Center, and the placement of an electronic bracelet, same that were granted by the Control Judge and will be in force for the duration of the process.

