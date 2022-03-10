Dog falls into a pit and drowns in Motul, Yucatán

A dog fell into an open septic tank in Motul, but, despite the efforts of Civil Protection to save it, it had already died.

(Motul Municipal Civil Protection) .- Agents of the Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection, attended the call for help from a Motul family, after discovering that a dog had fallen into an open septic tank, despite the efforts by the police officers, the dog drowned.

According to the Motul Municipal Police, the events occurred on Calle , in the Felipe Carrillo Puerto neighborhood, when locals observed that a dog had fallen into a septic tank, they immediately reported the incident to the 911 emergency number, but when Municipal Civil Protection personnel showed up to try to rescue the dog, they found that the animal was dead at the bottom of the septic tank.

It was speculated that the dog did not survive the fall, and died instrantly when falling into the open pit.

