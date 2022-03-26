Diving business got shot in Playa del Carmen, apparently, they denied to pay “protection fee”

No injuries were reported, but the authorities are investigating a possible relationship with the extortion charge that continues to affect businesses of all types in the municipality of Solidaridad.
(TYT).- The attack took place on Thursday, March around 10:40 a.m. when a man fired his firearm at a business selling diving equipment located at the intersection of 45th Avenue and 24th Street in Playa’s Gonzalo Guerrero neighborhood.
After the report, the Municipal Police went to the place and found signs on the wall of the premises, so they cordoned off the area to preserve the signs and informed the FGE Ministerial Investigative Police.
Apparently, it was a single person who fired the shots at the business, but the authority was unable to capture him, as this fact could be attributed to the collection of ‘protection fees’, an aspect of organized crime that continues to affect merchants and businessmen.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man arrested for raping his employee at Merida’s Central de Abastos
A subject denounced for the crime.
-
Get ready to see the conjunction of Venus, Mars, and Saturn with the Moon in the skies of Yucatán
Just a few days ago we.
-
Authorities report excessive amounts of sargassum on the coast of Quintana Roo
The Secretariat of Ecology and Environment.
-
Migrant women and girls face an even more dangerous route towards the American Dream
Migrant girls face rape, abuse and.
-
Merida’s White Night is ready to come back after the Pandemic
There is already a date for.
-
Yucatecan astronomer that discovered Jupiter’s ‘twin’, Arcadio Poveda Ricalde, passed away at 91
Mexican astronomer, born in Mérida, Yucatán,.
-
For two years, Mérida’s has been expanding significantly to the north
Just over 60 percent of the.
-
33 forest fires are burning across the country: Civil Protection
Throughout the Mexican territory there are.
-
Truck fatally runs over a 7-year-old boy in Umán
A minor who was riding a.
-
Two men arrested in Chicxulub Puerto accused of car theft
E.R.J.A.C. and M.A.N.U.are accused of the.
Leave a Comment