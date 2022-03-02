Dismembered body found in Hunucmá, Yucatán

A new violent homicide is under investigation in Hunucmá, where the body of a subject was found, dismembered, burned, and half-buried.

(SSP) Hunucmá, Yucatán (March 1, 2022).- The facts were discovered in the Baltazar Ceballos neighborhood, in a property on Calle 31, between 22 and 24, of that municipality.

According to the victim’s relatives, the remains of Filiberto (aka) “Gatito”, 40 years old, were found by the Municipal Police when checking the patio of the aforementioned property. The body was dismembered, for reasons still unknown.

The relatives of the victim were shocked, the municipal police cordoned off the crime scene so that agents of the Investigative State Police could carry out their work.

In this way, an extensive operation began in this area, in which agents from the Municipal Police of Hunucmá, SSP, and agents from the PEI participated, in addition to personnel from Semefo and the State Attorney General’s Office.

The man known as “Gatito”, was reported missing last weekend, his relatives stated that the last time they saw him alive was on Friday, Feb. 25th.

The remains were found by “Gatito’s” relatives in the back of the property in question, and upon discovering that it was burned and torn to pieces, they immediately alerted the local authorities.

The place is known as a spot where drunks gather to drink, and it is not ruled out that an argument between drunks could be the motive of this terrible crime.

