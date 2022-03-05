Detection and location of firearms and explosives training completed by members of the SSP

A total of 82 members of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) concluded the course “Detection and location of firearms and explosives”, sponsored by the Embassy of the United States in Mexico.
SSP.- At the closing event, the head of the SSP, Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda, highlighted the importance of police training, from the basic level to higher command, to maintain and reinforce public security in Yucatán.
He mentioned the impulse that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal gives to the professional preparation of the elements so that they can be better public servants.
He mentioned the governor’s interest in scaling the current Police Training Institute to a university level, both to improve active personnel and to train new generations.
The three-day, 20-hour course was imparted by instructors from the United States Department of Justice’s Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agency.
Todd Okray, Deputy Attaché and Head of Training and Training of the ATF referring to the senior officers, middle officers and police officers who took the course, described them as a comprehensive and participatory group, which showed the interest of the corporation to improve day to day.
The course is part of the “Bicentennial Understanding on Security, Public Health and Secure Communities between Mexico and the United States” strategy.
In this regard, Secretary Saidén Ojeda stated that the support of the Embassy of the United States in Mexico, through the Consulate in Mérida, in actions and resources to expand operational capacities, has been relevant for the SSP.
The police chief recognized Todd Okray and the course instructors, Special Agent Allison González and Investigator César Hernández.
“You never stop learning. We must all be prepared and willing to acquire new knowledge and greater skills to apply them in favor of society”, said Saidén Ojeda.
The topics included, among others, the following contents: Identification of firearms, their components, features, manufacture and characteristics; Explosives, identification and materials, elements involved in their handling and activation; types of gunpowder and regulations in Mexico and the United States.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan Prosecutor’s Office Ballistics experts obtained E-Trace System certification
Ballistics experts from the Tabasco, Campeche,.
-
Spirit Airlines increases its connectivity across Mexico
Spirit Airlines SAVE is expanding in Mexico.
-
Citibanamex announces 67 million USD investment across Mexico
Citibanamex is spending 1.4 billion pesos.
-
One more journalist is gunned down in Mexico
A Mexican journalist was shot and.
-
Russia’s war plan continues unraveling
WASHINGTON – Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
European tourists are increasingly flocking to Mexico
Travel is on many people’s minds.
-
Intense police operation in Merida after a group of armed men brake into a house to steal
Agents of the Ministry of Public.
-
Yucatecan Matador André Lagravere injured in the Plaza de Tecolotlán, Guadalajara
After the pertinent review and presenting.
-
Activists protest as Train Maya construction works literally devastate protected areas in Quintana Roo
The indiscriminate deforestation in the northwestern.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal highlights environmental preservation actions taken in the Yucatan
In Yucatan, actions are carried out.
Leave a Comment