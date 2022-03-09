Delta now offers new plant-based meals on its flights

Delta Air Lines is debuting new plant-based meals on its flights this month and when it reintroduces hot meals this spring
(Delta Air Lines).- Plant-based dishes feature products by Black Sheep Foods and Impossible Foods, including the Impossible Burger, which includes Manchego cheese and caramelized onion jam. Black Sheep Foods’s lamb-style meatballs with spinach rice and feta and caramelized cakes with pesto orzo will also be on offer.
Delta also now offers Kate’s Real Food bars in all cabins. The bars are USDA Certified Organic and promote healthy lifestyles. Delta Sky Clubs is also partnering with locals in airports across the country to promote locally sourced food.
“We’ve taken a careful approach to ensure each customer feels taken care of during their journey on Delta because connecting the world also means caring for those in it – and helping them feel their best no matter where they are,” said Dr. Henry Ting, Chief Health Officer for Delta Air Lines.
Delta also recently launched a new partnership with Instacart. SkyMiles Members can link their loyalty account with the airline to their Instacart accounts to earn miles while shopping for groceries. Users can earn 1 mile for every dollar spent. Instacart Express Members earn 1.5 miles for each dollar spent.
For more information, please visit Delta.
