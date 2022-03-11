Culinary battle between Querétaro and Quintana Roo

The event will take place within the framework of the Expo Hotel to be held in Cancun.

(CANIRAC).-Canirac Quintana Roo and Querétaro prepare a culinary battle to publicize the gastronomy of each state, with the participation of chefs from both states.

Marcy Bezaleel Pachecho, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Spicy Food Industry, mentioned that this would take place within the framework of Expo Hotel to be held in Cancun in June, a showcase for the tourism industry.

“It is a healthy gastronomic competition, with the collaboration of chefs from both state, with the Cancun Convention Center as venue, in an event that seeks to consolidate the gastronomic sector in the region,” she added.

In 2019, a culinary battle took place after the twinning of Cancun and Queretaro. For that year it was held in Querétaro and now it will take place in Cancún. In that event, there were about 15 thousand attendees.

The purpose of publicizing both cuisines also has the purpose of having an exchange of suppliers and thus generating a spill.

Expo Hotel is scheduled to take place from June 14 to 16 this year, as a food and hotel supply fair, which is held annually.

The president of Canirac recalled that in Quintana Roo there is a Collective of Cooks who work hand in hand with the chamber to position local cuisine, as they recently did in Colombia, as part of Anato’s activities.

She mentioned that the sector continues to advance, and they continue to seek how to position Quintana Roo, through each municipality, through gastronomic events.

Marcy Bezaleel concluded saying that with the arrival of the green epidemiological traffic light there was an increase in employment, although the sector is still recovering.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







