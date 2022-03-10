Courtyard by Marriott Mérida wins three Interior Design and Architecture awards

Grupo Presidente is glad to share the news of the three awards in interior design and architecture received by the Courtyard by Marriott Mérida Downtown hotel, designed by architects Juliana Rubio Avila, and Anabel Cervantes Garrido, from the proudly Yucatecan firm AJ Anna and Juliana.
Marriot.- The prizes were awarded by the CIDI (Ibero-American Council of Interior Designers A.C.), a non-profit association, which links the Colleges and Associations of Architects and Interior Designers of different Ibero-American countries, in order to consolidate and expand the professional, educational, business, and publishing ties.
For its part, the AAI, Association of Architects and Interior Designers of Mexico, with headquarters in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Mérida, along with the Association of Home and Staging Professionals, promote and recognize the best of architecture and interior design at the national level.
About Courtyard by Marriott Mérida Downtown
Courtyard by Marriott Mérida Downtown is located on Avenida Colón, one of the most important avenues of the city, just in front of the International Congress Center of Yucatan and 200 meters away from the famous Paseo Montejo Avenue.
Surrounded by the most important tourist, historical and cultural sites, its unique location also provides quick access to the international airport (15 minutes away).
When you’re not exploring the city, enjoy the comfort of our spacious rooms and suites boasting complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-panel TVs, and free Nespresso coffee.
Start your day at our on-site restaurant, Napa, with a wide selection of delicious local and international options, as well as dinner entrées and evening cocktails.
Enjoy a beautiful sunset at our roof pool. No matter the time of day or night, you’ll be able to fit in an invigorating workout at our 24-hour fitness center.
Whether traveling for business or leisure, Courtyard Merida Downtown offers an experience you won’t forget.
