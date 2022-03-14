Construction worker accidentally dies in AMLO’s AIFA airport interconnection works

After the fall of the beam, security protocols were activated in coordination with Civil Protection; The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
A worker died due to the fall of a concrete beam in the Lago de Guadalupe-Texcoco section of the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense, which will serve as the road to AMLO’s Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).
At the time of being installed, the fourth concrete girder of supports 5 and 6 of strip 290 in the Lago de Guadalupe-Texcoco section of the road distributor under development fractured. This, in turn, impacted three other beams that were duly installed,” stated Aleatica, the construction company, responsible for the work.
The statement assured that, after the accident, the security protocols were activated in coordination with the Civil Protection authorities and indicated that it collaborates with the authorities to determine the exact cause of the accident.
“The company hopes to be able to resume construction work on this specific section in the coming days,” the statement read.
The document also indicated that the rest of the works, including the direct access to the AIFA, continue without setbacks.
The Lago de Guadalupe-Texcoco section is an alternate route for the interconnection with the AIFA from the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
