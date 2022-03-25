Company in charge of the Maya Train will be held accountable for alleged irregularities

The workers have declared that they are working in inhuman conditions in the jungle sections after the change of train route.

(SIPSE).- The state labor authority cited Grupo México Acciona for alleged irregularities in working conditions reported by workers participating in the clearing of the jungle through which the Maya Train will pass in the municipality of Solidaridad.

According to Catalina Portillo Navarro, head of the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare of Quintana Roo, complaints have arrived and it is the Office of the Labor Defense Attorney who seeks to advise employees on this situation of impairment of their labor rights.

The workers have reported that, although they are supposed to work eight-hour shifts, they are taken to the workplace at dawn and brought back to the city late at night, which is exploitation.

They also added that they do not provide them with enough fresh water, so fainting is common among the workforce, in addition to the fact that they are at the expense of snake bites, and clouds of fierce mosquitos (that are vectors of Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya; not to mention the fear of falling into the caves that they discover in the course of logging.

On the other hand, they indicated that the union that represents them has not fought their labor demands.

In this sense, Martín de la Cruz Gómez, general secretary of the Revolutionary Confederation of Workers and Peasants (CROC), informed that the unions that represent these workers are external, for which he called for them to go to the legal team of the confederation to advise them.

Recently, there was a change in the route of the Mayan Train in this section. The railway was initially supposed to run parallel to Federal Highway 307, but now the project was sent to the west of Playa del Carmen, and these people are cutting down hundreds or even thousands of trees in the middle of the jungle.

According to reports from environmentalists, the clearing and felling activities already extend through the ejido lands, in the southwestern part of the municipality of Solidaridad, there are also plans to set up a camp in the vicinity of Paamul, near Puerto Aventuras, according to the same workers of Grupo México Acciona.

Videos that complainants have uploaded to social networks show that the preparation work for the project has devastated thousands of trees (most of them protected species) in points of difficult access and where the railway will pass.

