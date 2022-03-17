Claudia González Góngora is the Canirac Yucatan new president

Claudia González Góngora, the owner of the “Los Almendros” restaurant, was elected as president of the Yucatan delegation of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Foods (Canirac), the second woman to lead this sector in recent years.

Gonzalez Góngora called on restaurateurs to close ranks in the face of the economic crisis left by the Covid-19 pandemic in this sector, while stressing the importance of continuing the economic reactivation of this industry, one of the most affected by the arrival of the coronavirus.

“The pandemic took us out of our comfort zone, putting the heritage of all of us and our collaborators at risk. Although things are improving, we still cannot say that we are fine, so today, more than ever, is the time to join forces, to listen to each one of you and know what the needs we have are,” he said. when protesting.

“It is time to have alliances with the main political actors in Yucatan, in order to create synergies that help the micro, small, medium, and large restaurant entrepreneurs to get ahead,” she stressed.

She pointed out that 90% of the restaurants members of Canirac are family businesses, they are micro-entrepreneurs who also have to struggle to preserve their assets, they have worked their whole life to keep these businesses operating.

González Góngora affirmed that hand in hand with the council, strategies will be designed that allow the industry in the state to seek tools that help them get out of the problems that still remain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







