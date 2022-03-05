Chichen Itza will remain closed on March 21st

This will be the third consecutive year that the archaeological site of Chichen Itzá has not opened for the spring equinox on March 21
Entrepreneurs in the tourism industry said they were aware of the eventual closure of the Chichen Itza archaeological zone for March 21, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As reported, the conditions of the pandemic would lead to the need to take measures to prevent large concentrations, a situation that occurs in this archaeological site on this date, especially of those who came to witness the “descent of Kukulcán.”
For this sector of the economy, the closure of this site would mean a serious blow for the service providers and for the visitors themselves.
“It is a day of great influx at Chichén Itzá, and in the face of a pandemic, it is very difficult to implement all biosecurity measures in the face of so many people. That it affects us, well, it does affect us because, obviously, it is one of the most visited archaeological cities by national and international tourism,” said Jorge Escalante Bolio, tourism entrepreneur.
Everything seems to indicate that Chichen Itza will be closed from March 20 to 24, as a precautionary measure to avoid crowds at the archaeological site, a measure that would be applied for the third consecutive year.
The INAH would be making the eventual closure of the site and others official, tomorrow, Saturday, March 5, through an opinion on the situation.
The businessman stressed that, despite the closure, tourists could appreciate the phenomenon of light and shadow, since it can be seen several days before and several days after the beginning of spring, although he insisted on the importance of having a plan to apply sanitary measures in events with a high influx of people.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
