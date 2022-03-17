Chichén Itzá pyramid will reflect the Equinox one day before March 21st

The spring equinox occurs throughout the planet Earth, and it is when the day and night last exactly the same time, which means that each lasts 12 hours.

Mérida, Yucatán.- The equinox, which means “same night” in Latin, occurs twice a year and in Yucatan this phenomenon is unique thanks to the Maya culture, in whose architectural works we can see it embodied every March 21st, when spring arrives.

The event occurs twice a year, the first phenomenon occurs between March 19th and 21st in the northern hemisphere, while the second occurs between September 21st and 24th in the southern hemisphere.

When does the spring equinox start in Yucatan?

A curious fact about this phenomenon is that according to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE), in 2022, the spring equinox will arise one day before March 21st.

Therefore, the equinox will start this Saturday, March 20th at 9:33 in the morning, central Mexico time, including Yucatan.

With this change, warm temperatures and cool nights are welcomed in the region.

Equinox is reflected in Maya archaeological zones

The equinox is one of the most anticipated natural phenomena in Yucatan, as thousands of people visit archaeological sites such as Chichén Itzá and Dzibilchaltún to appreciate this event every year.

However, it must be remembered that the INAH Yucatán recently reported that this year only the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá will be open to see the equinox, while Dzibilchaltún will remain closed.

In Chichén Itzá, the phenomenon can be seen in the well-known Kukulcán Castle. In this place, thousands of people wait for the sun’s rays to hit the pyramid to give way to the spectacle of light and shadow on the main staircase of this building.

This event is known as the descent of the Feathered Serpent and receives this name because as the sun advances, a shadow descends from the top of the pyramid to illuminate the head of one of the serpents located in the base or the pyramid.

Tips for attending the equinox in Chichen Itza

If there is a lot of sun, bring what you need to protect yourself, such as sunglasses, sunscreen, an umbrella, a hat, and even a long-sleeved, light-colored shirt.

Remember to have mosquito repellent with you.

It is not necessary that you go dressed in white but you do have to wear comfortable clothes.

Get there early enough to get a good spot so you can enjoy the entire show. It is an event that many people attend and if you do not take the proper precautions, you could miss it.

The phenomenon is only visible if the weather conditions allow it. Many times it is cloudy and it cannot be appreciated. So you have to be prepared for that.

Make sure to drink enough water to stay hydrated.

