Chichen Itza, Cenote & Valladolid All-Inclusive Tour 2022

The Yucatan Peninsula offers visitors a treasure trove of history, from the pre-Columbian archeological sites of the Maya civilization, to 16th century towns settled by the Spanish.
viator.com.- Experience this history firsthand with a full-day tour from Cancun or the Riviera Maya. See the ancient Maya site Chichen Itza (admission not included) the pyramid of Kukulcan, and explore the architecture in Valladolid.
After a busy day exploring, refresh yourself in the waters of the Saamal, and enjoy a delicious buffet meal. Visit Valladolid, Chichen Itza (own expense), and Saamal on a daylong excursion
Enjoy time for souvenir shopping, photo ops at the sights, and swimming Get great inclusions—sight entry, buffet lunch, and cuisine demonstration
Hotel pickup provided from Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Riviera Maya hotels.
