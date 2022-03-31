Charging fees to fishermen at the Yucalpetén Pier is not allowed: Progreso City Council

The Progreso City Council, through the Directorate of Fisheries, calls on fishermen who work at the Yucalpetén Pier, to clarify the situation presented a few days ago on social media .

(TYT) Progreso, Yucatán, March 29, 2022.- It has been mentioned on social networks that an economic amount has been applied for the use of the area, it should be noted that this practice is NOT allowed, nor authorized by the corresponding authorities, since, if you have the necessary documentation and the permit issued by the Captaincy of the Port, fishermen can have access to the dock to carry out their activities normally, without having to pay an extra amount.

It should be noted that in previous meetings with the Security Committee of the Yucalpetén Dock, which is made up of authorities from the National Port System Administrations (ASIPONA), Dock Owners, the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (CONAPESCA), the National Chamber of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Industries (CANAINPESCA), Secretariat of Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture of the State of Yucatan (SEPASY), among other Federal, State, and Municipal authorities, an agreement was reached that the entrance to the facilities for the vehicle units that provide services of maintenance to the boats, is free of charge with the previous registration.

For this process, it is necessary to have the proper documentation such as the sea book, registration card in the Register of Municipal Service Providers, and permit issued by the Port Authority.

The Directorate of Fisheries emphasizes reiterating that the only charge that is applied to users is the registration, so that the entrance to the fishing refuge has no cost, only presenting their identification and that it will serve to prove themselves before ASIPONA as a service provider, Any unregistered vehicle is not be allowed to enter.

It is important to highlight that the municipal authorities will be monitoring these illegal actions, to guarantee the safety of fishermen and users.

Finally, an invitation is made to those who do not have the registration of their vehicle units, can approach the offices located at Calle 19 (between 18 and 20) of the Héctor Victoria subdivision, or call 969 103 01 09.

