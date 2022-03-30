Celestun is the best place to observe the beautiful Pink Flamingos (Watch Video)

Mexico is the seventh-most visited country in the world. Every year, more than 40 million people head to the country for sun, sea, sand, culture – and great food.

Throughout the pandemic, Mexico has consistently had some of the most relaxed travel restrictions.

But that doesn’t mean Mexico hasn’t been taking COVID-19 extremely seriously. More so than most European places, the country has some of the most rigorous hygiene practices everywhere you go – helping keep infection rates as low as possible.

So, if you want a restriction-free holiday, somewhere that’s hot on hygiene – look no further than Mexico’s beautiful state of Yucatán.

Celestún, a fishing village on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, is home to secluded beaches backed by thatched-roof restaurants.

It’s a gateway to the Celestún Biosphere Reserve, which has large flocks of flamingos, plus birds like herons and pelicans.

Farther northeast is El Palmar State Reserve, with migratory birds such as Canada geese. South of Celestún is the town of Real de Salinas, a former salt-production center.

