CDMX deploys three thousand women police officers to monitor the mega-march

The Government of CDMX reported that in the operation to monitor the mobilizations of women for International Women’s Day, on Tuesday, March 8, they will deploy 3,000 policewomen from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) in the downtown area of the nation’s capital.

In a statement, the capital’s government stated that the main objective is “to protect the safety of demonstrators, passers-by, and residents of the area and guarantee the right to free demonstration.”

“The feminist movement deserves all our respect and sympathy, but the city is also a space of freedom and the city government guarantees the Right to Demonstrate,” said the head of the capital’s Secretariat for Women, Ingrid Gómez.

She added: “We also have the obligation to guarantee the safety and protection of all the people who participate in this demonstration, but also of anybody on ​​the street.”

In addition, the official called for the March 8 demonstration “to take place in peace to guarantee the healthy coexistence of the people who will participate in the mobilization.”

Mexico has experienced in recent years clashes between feminists and the Government as a result of sexist violence that seems to have no end, and feminist groups are not very fond of president Lopez Obrador.

At the time, the Undersecretary of Institutional Development of the SSC, Marcela Figueroa, reported that the deployment and police action will be carried out based on the National Law on the Use of Force and explained that the police personnel “will only be equipped with a helmet, shield, elbow pads, knee pads, and fire extinguishers”.

The official pointed out that, if necessary, and in strict adherence to police action protocols, “supervised prosecutions will be carried out by the Human Rights Commission of Mexico City with the aim of preventing people with hammers, Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, tubes, sticks and any object that could endanger the physical integrity of the protesters, enter the mobilization”.

Meanwhile, the General Director of the Government of the capital, Adriana Contreras, reported that the Government Secretariat held three meetings with the 8M Coordinator, which promotes and calls for mobilization on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The route of the mobilization will start from the Angel of Independence, at 4:00 p.m., and will end in the capital’s Zócalo where they will hold a rally in front of the Government Palace, where president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his family live.

Since last Thursday, the city government began the protection of monuments and businesses located along the agreed route, as part of the preventive actions against the mobilizations of women next Tuesday.

Hundreds of feminists staged on Saturday, March 5th, a day of collective action at the Monument to the Women Who Fight, whose statue was reinstalled in the roundabout previously dedicated to Christopher Columbus, on the Central iconic Paseo de la Reforma Avenue.

Mexico is suffering from a wave of sexist violence with 1,004 femicides registered in 2021, murders typified by gender, 2.66% more than in 2020.

When adding the murders classified as intentional homicides, in Mexico they kill more than 10 women a day, according to official figures.

