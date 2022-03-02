Car catches fire in Merida while welders were working on it

When workers were welding the car’s door, a fire started, which completely consumed the VW Combi on Tuesday, March 1st in Merida’s Chichén Itzá neighborhood.
MÉRIDA, Yuc., March 02, 2022.- The events occurred around 4 in the afternoon when a person was welding the driver’s door of a VW Combi; at one point the sparks landed on the seat, causing the entire Volkswagen minibus to catch fire.
Seeing the incident, residents of Calle 25-B between 16 and 18 of the aforementioned neighborhood, approached to help the owner try to put out the fire, but it was impossible.
Firefighters arrived several minutes later at the site of the events, and put an end to the fire, however, the vehicle was completely consumed by the flames.
