Canaive Yucatán celebrates Guayabera Day

Canaive announced a series of activities for next Monday, March 21st, within the framework of Guayabera Day, an iconic garment in Yucatan, which is exported to almost the entire world.

MÉRIDA, Yuc.- The president of the National Chamber of the Clothing Industry (Canaive) Yucatan delegation, Jorge González Moreno, said that the certified brands will present a catwalk of classic and stylized garments at the “José Peón Contreras” theater in this city, in a cultural event that will feature the participation of local artists.

He added that in this framework, the work of businessmen in the industry who produce and promote this emblematic garment, which is made in Yucatan with various designs and high-quality textiles, will be recognized.

The businessman commented that this event highlights the importance of the Guayabera as an element that identifies the State as part of its culture and tradition, and at the same time presents the evolution it has had to become a fashionable piece of clothing.

Discounts on the purchase of guayaberas

He indicated that companies certified with the brand “This is the Guayabera, this is Yucatan” (a program coordinated by Canaive since 2014) will offer discounts of 15 to 30 percent on selected items.

Moreno González stressed that March 21st is a very significant date for the guayabera producers in Yucatan, as it has become a symbol of Yucatecan identity.

Event schedule

The president of Canaive pointed out that the Tuúmben Kaay choir from the municipality of Kinchil will participate in the first block, under the direction of Maestro Idelfonso May, as well as the Ballet of the City of Mérida, in charge of Maestra Irene Andrade.

In this event, recognition will be given to business loyalty and the program will close with a catwalk, where the participating brands will give a sample of their creative collections.

The parade will see designs from: Abito, La Plaza del Recreo, Katab, Voga, Lizeth Creations, Kike Embroidery, Ravgo and Dzibilchaltún, all under the coordination of Master Adrián Arceo, director of the Viva Danza Studio Academy, a Mexican company dedicated to Showbiz with experience in national and international productions.

Jorge González pointed out that the celebration of Guayabera Day will be an event of great relevance for garment manufacturers, therefore, he invited the general public to attend this unique gala night on Monday, March 21st at 6:00 p.m. hours at the “José Peón Contreras” theater.

He pointed out that the tickets are free, and can be obtained at the Canaive Yucatán facilities or at the José Peón Contreras theater, just need to call 999 941 0151/52 ext. 101, or via WhatsApp 999 575 5674 / 999 365 4774, or on Facebook: Canaiveyucatan / Asieslaguayabera.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







