Canadian businessman murdered in Playa del Carmen, Q. Roo; his daughter was wounded.

The sicarios fired several shots at the businessman.
His daughter was injured.
(PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Quintana Roo – TYT) – Violence does not stop in the state of Quintana Roo. This time the victim is a Canadian real estate businessman, shot several times in the presence of his daughter, who was injured.
The events occurred shortly before 10:00 a.m. when the businessman was driving on Xcalacopo Avenue in the company of his daughter when he was surprised by two assassins who were riding a motorcycle.
The assailants fired several shots at the businessman, and his daughter was injured. After the events, the assassins fled on a motorcycle. However, a patrol car near the area noticed the incident and began a chase against the gunmen. As a result, two men were detained, and initial reports indicate they are minors.
According to information gathered at the scene, the victim was a real estate agent and lived alone with his daughter, both of Canadian origin. Initial investigations indicate that the crime could be linked to extortion by criminal groups.
