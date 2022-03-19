Campeche is an ideal destination for international tourism: Canaco

After the modification of the United States to the list of ideal places for safe traveling, Campeche and Yucatán are the only two Mexican states that made the list.
(CANACO).- The president of the National Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Services (Canaco- Servytur), Carlos Tapia López, stated that Campeche will always be ideal for international tourism due to the human quality, services and tourist attractions.
The businessman highlighted the fact that Campeche is one of the best places to go on vacation for domestic and foreign travelers.
He added that Campeche is one of the safest places to live and travel in all of Mexico.
“We as businessmen in Campeche need to take advantage of this opportunity to become the target of international travel agencies and tour operators, because we have everything, beaches, restaurants , hotels, natural wonders, ecotourism, archaeology, history and many more features”, Tapia López pointed out.
In Campeche the presence of tourism is evident, through the streets of the Historic Center foreign visitors can be seen enjoying the architecture of the old mansions of the first square of the city in the intramural area and on the Malecon.
