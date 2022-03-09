Burglars brake into a house in Progreso in the middle of the night

Port and state police investigate the robbery that occurred in Progreso’s Francisco I. Madero neighborhood.
PROGRESO.- Agents of the state and municipal police investigate a robbery committed on a property on Calle 60 between 33 and 35 in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood.
It was found that the robbery occurred in the early hours of the morning, when the thieves took advantage of the fact that the house was empty.
On the morning of Wednesday, March 9th, the owner came to the house and realized the robbery.
Apparently the thieves took cash and electrical appliances.
